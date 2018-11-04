KKH reopens after 3-day closure

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway, which was blocked some three-day back, because of the heavy landslide in Lower Kohistan district was cleared to traffic on Saturday.

“Now traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan is restored and stranded people are on way to their respective destinations after KKH cleared to traffic,” District Police Officer Lower Kohistan Salman Khan told reporters.