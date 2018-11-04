AMC lecturer succumbs to burn injuries

PESHAWAR: A lecturer of Ayub Medical College (AMC), Dr Mehwish Tariq, has died of burn injuries at the Combined Military Hospital in Kharian.

On October 25, Dr Mehwish fell on a gas heater after she suffered an epileptic fit. She was hospitalised in a critical condition as more than 60 percent of her body had been burnt. Dr Mehwish was buried in Malikpura area of the district on Friday.

Dr Mehwish Tariq was serving as a lecturer in Anatomy Department of AMC for the last 5 years. She was provided treatment at Ayub Teaching Hospital and later shifted to the CMH.

Recalling her memories, her colleague Associate Professor of Anatomy Dr Fatima said, “We had tea together just 15 minutes before the incident. She was so happy at the submission of her MPhil thesis that day. After tea, I along other colleagues went out to take classes and she was there preparing her lecture for the next class and within 10 minutes, the incident happened.”

She is survived by a 7-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 9 and 10 years, respectively.

The college’s dean Umar Farooq said that she was a dynamic personality loved by all of the students.

Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi expressed his grief over the demise of Dr Mehwish Tariq. “We would make all-out efforts to upgrade the burn unit at Ayub Teaching Hospital so that it can provide all facilities to the burn patients,” he added.