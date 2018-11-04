No trace yet of missing SP

PESHAWAR: Nine days have passed since the superintendent of police (SP) Rural went missing, but the authorities have been unable to find him.

“No progress has been made in the case,” an official said when asked if any headway was been made to find the missing SP Rural Tahir Dawar.

Tahir Dawar, who was serving as SP Rural in the provincial capital, went missing in Islamabad last Friday. He had gone to the federal capital on a short leave.

He was last seen leaving his house in Islamabad. There has been no clue about his whereabouts ever since.

A family member of the missing SP got registered a case at a police station in Islamabad. The KP police had also sent its teams to coordinate with the Islamabad police in an attempt to recover the missing official.

However, the Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have failed to recover the officer. The delay in the recovery of the SP has not only embarrassed the Islamabad and KP police but also the federal and provincial governments.