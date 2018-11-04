Kohistan road tragedy: Search for bodies halted due to inclement weather

MANSEHRA: The administration of Upper Kohistan district has suspended a rescue operation for recovery of seven bodies believed to be missing since the tragic road mishap that claimed 17 lives earlier this week.

The district administration, with the help of rescue agencies, had retrieved all 17 bodies following a coach fell into a ravine in Loter area, but a footage that had been made before entry into Kohistan in Chilas boundary area showed that 25 people were on board the vehicle, which met the accident.

Official sources said that the rescue operation, which continued since the accident day, was halted on Saturday evening for an indefinite period because of the rains and rough weather in the district.

“When the district administration came to know that there were 25 people in the coach and 17 bodies are retrieved and a woman miraculously escaped unhurt, then this operation was initiated,” stated a press release issued by Upper Kohistan administration.

It added that the Rawalpindi-bound coach had met an accident earlier this week and personnel of the Rescue 1122 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were also taking part in the operation.

The district administration had also floated a request, asking people to inform the deputy commissioner if they spotted any of missing bodies in River Indus.