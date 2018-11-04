Russia to host Afghanistan talks on Nov 9

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said it will host international talks on Afghanistan on November 9, with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban have agreed to send delegations to the conference.

"It will be the first time that a delegation of the Political Office of the Taliban Movement in Doha will take part in international talks (at) such a level," the foreign ministry´s statement said.

The Afghan foreign ministry, however, did not confirm that the Kabul government will attend the talks. "We are still negotiating and talking with Russian officials (about the conference). We have not reached an agreement yet," Sebghatullah Ahmadi, an Afghan foreign ministry spokesman, said.