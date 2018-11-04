Sun November 04, 2018
World

REUTERS
November 4, 2018

US allows eight importers to keep buying Iran oil for now

WASHINGTON: The United States said it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it re-imposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the decision, did not name the eight, which he referred to as "jurisdictions," a term that might include importers such as Taiwan which the United States does not regard as a country.

Having abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump is trying to cripple Iran’s oil-dependent economy and force Tehran to quash not only its nuclear ambitions and its ballistic missile programme but its support for militant proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

On Twitter, in a message designed to emphasize his "maximum pressure" policy toward Iran, Trump included a photograph of himself modelled on a entertainment industry poster with the headline: "Sanctions are coming November 5."China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Japan have been top importers of Iran’s oil, while Taiwan occasionally buys cargoes of Iranian crude but is not a major buyer.

Turkey has been told it will temporarily be allowed to keep buying Iranian oil, its energy minister told reporters, as has Iraq, as long as it does not pay Iran in US dollars, three Iraqi officials said. India and South Korea were also on the list, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Under US law, exceptions can be granted for up to 180 days. India´s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said India and other leading oil buyers would benefit from the US waiver they have been granted.

"In the current geopolitically challenging scenario, India has managed to convince international leaders," Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi. Oil prices fell on Friday for a weekly loss of over 6 percent, as investors worried about crude oversupply after the US waivers.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to settle at $72.83 a barrel, while US crude declined 55 cents to end the session at $63.14 per barrel, a 0.86 percent loss. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said Washington had told the Brussels-based SWIFT financial messaging service it was expected to disconnect all Iranian financial institutions that the United States plans to blacklist as of Monday.

