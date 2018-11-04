Sun November 04, 2018
World

REUTERS
November 4, 2018

UN aid trucks reach remote Rukban camp in Syria

AMMAN: A United Nations aid convoy on Saturday reached the Rukban refugee camp in Syria where thousands of people are stranded in the desert, close to the border with Jordan, a member of the camp's local council said.

"The first convoys have entered the camp," said Abu Abdullah, a member of the civilian council that runs the camp and has coordinated with the UN on humanitarian aid convoys.

The United Nations said it was delivering food, sanitation and hygiene supplies, nutrition and health assistance to 50,000 people in Rukban, an area under rebel control, in an operation expected to take three to four days.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent is also taking part in the convoy, which will also involve an emergency vaccination campaign for 10,000 children against measles, polio and other diseases, a UN statement said.

"While this much-needed delivery is an important achievement, a longer-term solution must be found for the many civilians living in Rukban," said Ali al-Za'tari, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Syria.

More than half a million people have died in the Syrian conflict since it began in 2011, and half the pre-war population have fled their homes, including over 5 million abroad.

Rukban, located close to the Tanf US military base in the desert near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq converge, is home to more than 50,000 people whose last UN aid convoy arrived in January.

The camp was last month besieged on the Syrian side of the border by the Syrian army, preventing smugglers and traders from delivering food.

