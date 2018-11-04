Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

BR
Bureau report
November 4, 2018

Angels reach KP Women T20 League semis

PESHAWAR: Rawalpindi Angels on Saturday qualified for the semi-finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women T20 Cricket Super League being played at the Arbab Niaz Stadium here.

Rawalpindi and Islamabad Blasters finished with five points each at the end of the league round, but Angels moved ahead because of a better net run-rate.

Angels defeated a strong Quetta Fighters team by seven wickets in their last league match.

Batting first, Quetta Fighters scored 96-4 in 20 overs. Opener Ayesha (27), Ayesha junior (17) and Saima Malik (16) were their top run-getters. For Rawalpindi, Malaika got two wickets while Samina had one.

Angels chased down the target in just 10 overs for the loss of three wickets. Opener Beenish played a brilliant knock of 65 not out. She hit eight fours and two sixes. Nadia Khan (29) and Hamna (19) also played well.

For Quetta, Ayesha bagged two wickets and Aman one.

Rawalpindi Angels joined Fata Strikers, Quetta Fighters and Rawalpindi Hitters in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Islamabad Blasters beat Kashmir Stars by one wicket.

Kashmir Stars elected to bat first. They set Islamabad a target of 53 runs. Opener Rida (19), Dilawaiz (18) and Ayesha (14) batted well.

Right-arm medium fast bowler Kiran Tufail claimed four wickets for 20 runs. Nazish (2), Rida (1) and Maryam (1) were the other wicket-takers.

Islamabad Blasters had to work had before hitting the winning runs in 19.2 overs with just one wicket in hand. Kiran (23), Sana (16) and Jehazeba (10) played handy knocks in the run chase.

