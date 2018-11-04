Shahbaz named as FIH board member

ISLAMABAD: Shahbaz Ahmed Senior has replaced Qasim Zia as a member of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Governing Board.

Qasim was a member of the FIH board for almost three years. Shahbaz was named as his replacement on Saturday during the FIH meeting in New Delhi.

Others who were elected as FIH board members include Maureen Craig-Rousseau (Trinidad & Tobago), Elizabeth Sofoa King (Ghana) and Dr Michael Green (Germany).