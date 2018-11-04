Two accused sent to jail on charges of aerial firing

Islamabad : The Civil Judge, Islamabad Azhar Nadeem has sent two accused Raja Shah Meer Naseer and Talha Waseem to Adiala Jail here on Saturday, on charges of aerial firing at a musical concert.

The court has directed police to present the accused again on November 16, 2018.

The Industrial Area Police Station has registered an FIR against Raja Shah Meer Naseer and Talha Waseem on charges of firing during a musical concert held in a school here. The accused were not only involved in aerial firing but badly beaten some of the male and female students attending the concert.

Aerial firing and bloody fight during the musical concert held in a private school in Sector H-8, on October 27, 2018, was a nuisance for the residents of surrounding area.

On the complaint of victim residents, Sub Inspector of Industrial Area Police Station Muhammad Farooq registered an FIR against the accused Raja Shah Meer Naseer and Talha Waseem under sections of 337A-II, 337F-I and 148/149.

The injured students are under treatment in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Talking to ‘The News’, the area residents expressed grave concern over the incident. They demanded the administration to impose ban on such kind of events in educational institutions in future.

The residents said that school administration did not adopt any kind of security arrangements. They also said that in the past, aerial firing and such concerts have claimed a number of lives while the city administration and the concerned management have failed in stopping such practices.