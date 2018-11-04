US approves key step toward German missile defence deal

BERLIN: The US government has approved integration of the US Patriot PAC-3 MSE missile into a next-generation German missile defense system, a spokesman said on Friday, a key step toward completion of a long-delayed multibillion-dollar arms sale. The decision followed high-level talks by German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis this summer, two sources familiar with the issue said.

Germany selected the Medium Extended Air Defence System (MEADS) built by Lockheed Martin Corp and European missile maker MBDA over Raytheon’s Patriot air and missile defense system in 2015, but it has taken years to move forward on the new defensive system called TLVS. US Air Force Col. Mike Andrews, the Pentagon spokesman, confirmed the use of the MSE missile had been approved for use in the German program, but gave no further details. “This is a significant step forward. The impasse has been solved,” said one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly. Lockheed, the top US weapons maker, and MBDA gave no details, but said they were upbeat that the program was moving forward. MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo. A spokesman at the German defense ministry gave no details, but said both the U.S. and German sides were committed to signing a contract. “There is new momentum. Both sides are clearly committed to successful completion of the TLVS program,” the spokesman said. Germany’s defense ministry in August asked Lockheed and MBDA to submit a best and final offer for the program, but that required US government approval of the integration of the PAC-3 MSE missile, one of the sources said.