Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

World

REUTERS
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US approves key step toward German missile defence deal

BERLIN: The US government has approved integration of the US Patriot PAC-3 MSE missile into a next-generation German missile defense system, a spokesman said on Friday, a key step toward completion of a long-delayed multibillion-dollar arms sale. The decision followed high-level talks by German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis this summer, two sources familiar with the issue said.

Germany selected the Medium Extended Air Defence System (MEADS) built by Lockheed Martin Corp and European missile maker MBDA over Raytheon’s Patriot air and missile defense system in 2015, but it has taken years to move forward on the new defensive system called TLVS. US Air Force Col. Mike Andrews, the Pentagon spokesman, confirmed the use of the MSE missile had been approved for use in the German program, but gave no further details. “This is a significant step forward. The impasse has been solved,” said one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly. Lockheed, the top US weapons maker, and MBDA gave no details, but said they were upbeat that the program was moving forward. MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus, Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo. A spokesman at the German defense ministry gave no details, but said both the U.S. and German sides were committed to signing a contract. “There is new momentum. Both sides are clearly committed to successful completion of the TLVS program,” the spokesman said. Germany’s defense ministry in August asked Lockheed and MBDA to submit a best and final offer for the program, but that required US government approval of the integration of the PAC-3 MSE missile, one of the sources said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?