Iran starts mass-producing local fighter jet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Iran has started mass-producing its locally designed Kowsar fighter plane, state television reported on Saturday.
“Soon the needed number of this plane will be produced and put at the service of the Air Force,” Defence Minister Amir Hatami said at a ceremony launching the plane´s production, which was shown on television.
DUBAI: Iran has started mass-producing its locally designed Kowsar fighter plane, state television reported on Saturday.
“Soon the needed number of this plane will be produced and put at the service of the Air Force,” Defence Minister Amir Hatami said at a ceremony launching the plane´s production, which was shown on television.
Comments