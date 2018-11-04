Sun November 04, 2018
Writ in tatters

Five-point pact ends dharna

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

World

AFP
November 4, 2018

Spain busts gang led by September 11 attacks financier

MADRID: Spanish police said Saturday they dismantled a gang that cloned credit cards led by an Algerian previously jailed for helping finance the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

Police said they had arrested 19 people in Madrid who specialised in making illegal credit cards by getting people’s data — such as pin numbers — in the darknet and transferring it to other cards.

They would then draw money out from cash points or buy items in stores, said the police statement.

The leader of the gang, a 49-year-old Algerian man whose name they would not reveal, had used the same process to help finance the September 11 attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people. A police spokeswoman said the man had been tried and convicted in Spain, adding she did not know how long he had served time in jail before being released. This time, he was cloning credit cards for his own personal benefit, she said.

Spain was the scene of a high-security mass trial in 2005 of alleged September 11 plotters, with 24 Al-Qaeda suspects taking the stand, 18 of whom were jailed. It is unclear though whether the Algerian gang leader was among them, or was convicted separately.

Comments

Fakhr-e-Alam's #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

