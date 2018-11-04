Javeria lauds ICC for Women’s World T20 decision

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Javeria Khan has praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for making the Women’s World Twenty20 a standalone tournament. “It had to be done,” she said at a press conference, ICC reported. “When there are men’s matches, then the focus is kind of on the men’s matches.

“But now, as a women’s tournament, [the ICC] will give it full support, full priorities, full importance – like for the rules, the DRS system [which is being introduced for the first time for all matches of the tournament] and everything.” She said that girls were not opting for the sport as it was not being given much priority. She added that more girls will come forward to play as they will have a future in women’s cricket.

Pakistan will play South Africa in a warm-up fixture of the 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 in Coolidge on Sunday. The match will begin at 4am Pakistan Standard Time.

The Pakistan team have won three out of their previous five fixtures against the Proteas. England will play against Australia in the second game of the day. Pakistan is placed in Group B alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Ireland.

They will start their 2018 Women’s World T20 bid against Australia on November 9 and will play arch rivals India on November 11. They will take on qualifiers Ireland on November 13. Their last group stage match is against New Zealand on November 15.

Squads: Pakistan: Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan (captain) , Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz and Bismah Maroof.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Zintle Mali, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Moseline Daniels and Yolani Fourie.