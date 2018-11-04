Uihlein stretches Las Vegas lead

LOS ANGELES: Peter Uihlein shook off an early bogey to card a five-under par 66 on Friday and stretch his lead to two strokes midway through the US PGA Tour Shriners for Children Open.

Uihlein, whose first-round 63 on Thursday was fueled by birdies at three of his first six holes, bogeyed the par-four second at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A birdie at the fourth saw him make the turn even for the day, but he produced five birdies on the back nine to build a 36-hole total of 13-under par 129 — two shots clear of fellow American Robert Streb and South Korean Kim Whee.

Birdies at five of his last seven holes — the longest a 21-footer at the par-three 14th, kept the 29-year-old in the lead.

Kim and Streb both played bogey-free to share second. Kim teed off on 10 and jump started his six-under 65 by rolling in a 19-footer for birdie at the 12th.

He added three more birdies at 14, 15 and 16, and after a 17-foot birdie at the fifth he capped his round with at the ninth that put him on 11-under 131.

Streb joined him there with a five-under 66. He, too, birdied 14, 15 and 16, and finished off his round by salvaging a birdie from the right rough at the ninth. US Ryder Cup player Bryson DeChambeau carded a 66 to join a group sharing fourth on 10-under 132. He was joined by Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and American Harold Varner.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth remained within striking distance after a three-under 68 for an eight-under total of 134.

Spieth was tied with Cameron Champ, winner of last week’s Sanderson Farms championship, and New Zealand’s Danny Lee.