Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 4, 2018

Baby-faced All Blacks smash Japan 69-31

TOKYO: Fly-half Richie Mo’unga boosted his World Cup hopes Saturday as he sparked a second-string All Blacks side to a 69-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo.

Mo’unga scored a try and went eight-from-nine with the boot in a sparkling 22-point display for the visitors, who ran in 10 tries against the 2019 World Cup hosts. Ngani Laumape bagged a hat-trick of tries for the world champions, while George Bridge marked his All Blacks debut with a pair after coming on at the start of the second half. But New Zealand — resting their big-hitters for November Tests away to England, Ireland and Italy — were given a workout by Japan, who scored five tries of their own watched by a crowd of 43,000.

New Zealand had racked up a whopping 282 points in their previous three meetings with Japan, including a World Cup record 145-17 demolition of the Brave Blossoms in 1995.

But Japan stunned the All Blacks by scoring the game’s first try just three minutes in, snaffled by Samuela Anise after he had charged down Jordie Barrett’s attempted clearance.

Hooker Dane Coles marked his return after a year out with injury by grabbing New Zealand’s first try to settle nerves in a side unrecognisable from the one that beat Australia 37-20 last weekend.

