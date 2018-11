Army, Wapda swimmers set up three national records

LAHORE: Army ladies and Wapda male swimmers maintained their hold at the top in the ongoing 16th National Women’s Swimming Championship and the 55th National Men’s Swimming Championship here on day two at the Punjab International Swimming Complex pool on Saturday.

On Saturday, three national records were established by female swimmers. Bisma Khan of army created record in 50m Butterfly with a time of 29.65 seconds while Wapda team recorded 4:30.77 time in 4x100m Mix Medley Relay. In men’s 100m Freestyle, Syed M Haseeb Tariq of Wapda clocked 53.47 seconds to create national mark.

Results: 50m Butterfly: Bisma Khan Army (29.65), Kiran Khan Army (31.20) Arisha Lari Sindh (33.93).

800m Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi Wapda (10:26.03) Miraal Haque Sindh (10:55.80) Maya Umer Army (11:03.85).

200m Backstroke: Bisma Khan Army (2:37.29) Fatima Lotia Sindh (2:42.73) Aminah Alvi Navy (2:45.43).

100m Freestyle: Bisma Khan Army (1:02.89) Areeba Sheikh Army (1:07.46) Jehanara Nabi Wapda (1:08.08).

50m Breaststroke: Ilham Aman Khan Sindh (38.78) Emaan Zubair Sindh (40.79) Areeba Sheikh Army (41.69).

100m Butterfly: Bisma Khan Army (1:06.38) Mishael Aisha Ayub Wapda (1:08.53) Arisha Lari Sindh (1:16.77), 200m Freestyle: Kiran Khan Army (2:22.90) Jehanara Nabi Wapda (2:26.56) Zaha Sheikh Sindh (2:29.47).

4x100m Medley Relay: Kiran, Maya, Areeba, Bisma Army (5:12.82) Jehanara, Mishael, Ayesha,Daanya Wapda (5:32.91) Areehah, Maria, Ameena, Sarah Punjab (6:10.89) Nisar, Minnah, Muzayan, Husna HEC (7:31.67) 4x100m Mix Medley Relay: Wapda team (4:30.77) Army team (4:34.06) Sindh team (5:06.47) Punjab team (5:28.15) HEC team (5:31.89)

Men’s events: 800m Freestyle: (Test Event) Israr Hussain Army (9:36.32) (Time Set) Waqar Ahmed Army (9:39.30) Aamir Motiwala Sindh (9:43.40)

400m IM: Hamza Anwer Wapda (5:04.44) Nadeem Younas Army (5:08.69) Aamir Hussain Army (5:13.25)

100m Freestyle: Syed M Haseeb Tariq Wapda (53.47) Shahbaz Khan Army (55.57) M Yahya Khan Wapda (56.05)

100m Butterfly: Kawas Aga Sindh (1:00.31) Ansar Mehmood Army (1:01.28) Farrukh Shahzad Butt Wapda (1:01.48).

100m Backstroke: Syed M Haseeb Tariq Wapda (59.87) M Yahya Khan Wapda (1:02.78) Waqas Hussain Army (1:03.95)

100m Breaststroke: Hamza Anwer Wapda (1:13.33) Hamza Malik Wapda (1:13.81) Abdul Haq Salfi Army (1:14.40).

4x200m Freestyle Relay: Waqar, Nadeem, Shahbaz, Israr Army (8:39.52) Ghulam, Yahya, Hamza, Haseeb Wapda (9:01.05) Aamir, Ayan, Humza, Babar Sindh (9:40.37).

4x100m Mix Medley Relay: Wapda team (4:30.77) Army team (4:34.06) Sindh team (5:06.47) Punjab team (5:28.15) HEC team (5:31.89).