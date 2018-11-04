Miranchuk strikes twice as Lokomotiv go second

MOSCOW: Russian international Anton Miranchuk struck twice in four minutes as Lokomotiv Moscow boosted their title hopes with a 3-1 win over Arsenal Tula on Saturday.

It marks a fifth successive league win for the reigning Russian champions who have moved past Krasnodar to go second, four points behind leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Lokomotiv took the lead in the 26th minute through German 2014 World Cup winner Benedikt Howedes. Maxim Belyaev levelled for Arsenal nine minutes later but Miranchuk’s second half double secured the points for the home side.

“Arsenal played very aggressively in the first half and we experienced serious problems,” Lokomotiv boss Yury Syomin said. “But in the second half we moved up a gear. We looked much better and deservedly scored two goals.”

Krasnodar will move back up to second if they beat Rostov in Russia’s southern derby on Sunday while Zenit can restore their advantage at the top when they host Akhmat Grozny.

In Saturday’s other encounter, Dynamo and CSKA played out a goalless draw in the Moscow derby.

Bayern consider legal action over European ‘Super League’ claims: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is considering legal action over a report the German giants are involved in plans to launch an 18-team European “Super League” in 2021.

On Friday, German magazine Der Spiegel ran a report by Football Leaks, which claims Bayern could join Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in a European league, guaranteeing huge revenues for the 11 founding clubs.

Rummenigge says he will consult Bayern’s lawyers, but insisted there is no question of the Bavarian giants leaving the Bundesliga to join a super league. “I’m confused about the coverage,” Bayern chairman Rummenigge, who is also honorary chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), told Sky.

Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga leaders, also rejected Spiegel’s claim that they would be among a group of “invited teams”, alongside clubs like Atletico Madrid, Marseille, Inter Milan and Roma, who would join, but could be relegated into a second tier.

“I have clearly said that Borussia Dortmund would not leave the Bundesliga for any competition on this planet,” said Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“We feel very well in the Bundesliga and are happy when the rest of the Bundesliga clubs see it that way.

“From time to time, you hear of things like this, but clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona would be much more involved in the planning.”