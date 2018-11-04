Albilal Club reach final

LAHORE: Albilal Club has entered final of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament for the first time after beating Township Whites by 18 runs in the exciting semifinal played Race course Ground. Fine batting by Ali Raza and Ali Sikander were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Albilal Club 164/8 in 20 overs (Ali Raza 57*, Ali Sikander 57, Shafqat Mehmood 12, Ulfat Rasool 12, Rao Khyam Abbas 10. M Yaseen 2/32). Township Whites 146/9 in 20 overs (M Naeem 43, Usman Irshad 13, Rohullah 13, Hamza Akber 15, Ahmed Jamal 20*, Adnan Raza 12, M Yaseen 10, Dilshad Kanwal 3/18, Ali Raza 2/26).