Navy beat Ashraf Sugar Mills 3-1

LAHORE: Navy edged out Ashraf Sugar Mills 3-1 in Pakistan Premier Football League. Interestingly all 4 goals were scored in the first half.

At Punjab Stadium Pakistan Navy benefitted from some attacking moves when Abdul Rehman netted the ball in just 7th minute. ASML replied aggressively and Jahan Zaib provided equaliser after 6 minutes. Navy kept coming hard on defence. Hafiz Hassan Fiaz scored in the 33rd minute then again in the 40th to make it 3-1.

In the second half Navy was on the move but defensive approach by the ASML kept the forwards at bay. In the second encounter Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Company and Bloach FC match was a goalless draw. SNGPL missed some golden chances so did the opponent in both halves of the match.