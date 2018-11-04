“I wanted to participate in the Asian Powerlifting Championship but the federation did nothing to ensure my participation,” she lamented. She continued, “Even the government does not help us. Whatever we do we do it on our own. The Pakistan Olympic Association needs to take action against the federation.” Earlier this year, Shahzad won silver at the Asian Bench-press Championship in Dubai.
