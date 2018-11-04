Rabia bags gold in NSW Weightlifting C’ship

LAHORE: Pakistani weightlifter Rabia Shahzad won gold medal at the Ralph Cashman Open Weightlifting Championship in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Rabia, 20, participated in the 55kg category of the event and lifted a total of 90 kilograms weight, 40kg snatch 50kg clean jerk to claim the top spot. Speaking to the media after her win Rabia said: “The women players federation does nothing to help us participate in competitions.”