Qalandars squad visit Bradman Museum

LAHORE: The Lahore Qalandars development squad got the knowledge about the history of Australian cricket as they paid a visit to the Bradman Museum and International Cricket Hall of Fame in Bowral.

Led by Qalandars Director of Cricket Aqib Javed, the squad visited the museum to catch a glimpse of history.

Curator of the Bradman Museum Andrew Summareoo briefed the tourists about the 52,000 items in the museum and highlighted the various cricketing collections of Sir Don Bradman including his cricketing gears and attires. The museum also displayed the history of the cricket bat and the journey of the cricket ball from red to white and to pink. For the players, the visit revealed the untold stories of the world of cricket.

Ahead of their visit to the museum the players had a practice session at the Bradman Oval, the ground where Bradman played his first professional cricket match.