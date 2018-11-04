Nazir Sr Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Ashraf Butt Memorial Cricket Club beat Rana Cricket Club by 7 runs in the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament Palyed in Jallo Park Ground.
Scores: Ashraf Memorial Club 194. (Zaid Alam 67, Awis 51, Usman 39, Aqib 23, Rana Bilal 3/37, Anas 3/39, Israr 2/29, Murtaza 2/30).Rana Cricket Club 187.(Zigham Abbas 88, Abid 32, Rana Bilal 27, Awais 4/40, Abid 2/34, Usman 2/37).
