Wapda, HBL Quaid One-day Cup final today

KARACHI: A close fight is expected when strong Wapda will face equally capable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam One-day Cup 2018-19 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday (today).

Led by former Pakistan’s captain Salman Butt, Wapda, the other day, had defeated Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by five wickets in the first semi-final to make it to their second straight final.

Last season Wapda had been beaten by the now disbanded United Bank Limited (UBL) in the One-day Championship final. Umar Gul-led HBL progressed to the final after recording a narrow seven-run win over fighting Pakistan Television on Friday. Wapda would be looking for another crucial contribution from their skipper Salman Butt who is in solid touch in the event. He has so far been the leading scorer with 503 runs to his credit. The left-hander has scored these runs at a staggering average of 83.83 which also contains one hundred and five fifties.

M Ikhlaq (247) and Kamran Akmal will also be looking to play a much-needed role in what could be a crunch fight on the pitch which is expected to assist the batsmen.

Having last won the 2004-05 ABN AMRO Patron’s Cup One-day Championship title and Haier President’s Silver Cup One-day 2014-15 crown, Wapda’s bowling is too strong. They have the likes of Wahab Riaz (8 wickets), tall international left-armer Mohammad Irfan, Ehsan Adil (11) and spinners Zahid Mansoor (8) and Zulfiqar Babar who have the ability to trouble the oppositions. Having won six crowns so far, HBL would rely on their in-form batsmen Jamal Anwar (207 from only 2 matches), Test opener Imam-ul-Haq (85 in one match), former Test opener Imran Farhat (314), dashing discarded international Umar Akmal (361) and Rameez Aziz (271).

Discarded test pacer Umar Gul (8 wickets) will lead HBL’s bowling which also has in-form medium pacer Amad Butt (12 wickets), spinners Abdul Rehman (11), Zohaib Khan (7) and Agha Salman who also had a fine PSL last season both with the bat and ball. It would be a real boost for HBL if international pacer Junaid Khan also made himself available for the game. The 16-team event has so far been dominated by spinners. Leg-spinner Mohammad Irfan of PTV is the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets to his credit. He is followed by left-arm spinner Nauman Ali of KRL with 17 wickets while Qaiser Ashraf of Lahore Blues has claimed 16 wickets.

HBL coach Saleem Jaffar said his boys were in form and would live up to the expectations. “The boys now are in form as they have played a few good matches. In the semi-final against PTV we dropped a few catches but we held a special fiedling session today and hopefully the boys will be cautious tomorrow,” Saleem told ‘The News’. He said that Wapda also were a good side.

“No doubt, Wapda are a balanced side and particularly their bowling is very strong as they have the likes of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan but our players are also motivated and would put in hundred percent,” the former left-arm pacer said.

About the pitch Saleem said that he did not see it on Saturday as it was being rolled but hopefully it would be fine and even losing toss would not matter. “As the match starts at 9am

and there is normally no dew at that time so I am confident it will be full of runs,” the coach said. He said that all his players were fit.

“There is no injury to any one. Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Gul and Imran Farhat will be there. There is a little bit doubt about left-arm seamer Junaid Khan. I think he has a minor ‘finger injury’ and after consulting with the chief selector he will tell about his availability,” Saleem said.

Junaid has been named in Pakistan’s One-day squad for its three-match series against the New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).