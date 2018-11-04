Atletico held by Leganes despite Griezmann stunner

MADRID: Antoine Griezmann scored a brilliant free-kick but Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga on Saturday after drawing 1-1 at struggling Leganes.

Griezmann’s bending effort in the second half looked likely to prove the difference in a contest short on chances at Butarque but Guido Carrillo’s 82nd-minute equaliser earned Leganes a deserved point.

Atletico would have moved above Barcelona, for a few hours at least, with a victory but instead Diego Simeone’s side sit a point behind the league leaders, who face Rayo Vallecano later on Saturday. Leganes remain 18th and without a win in five matches.

Diego Costa, Diego Godin and Koke were all struggling with injury and absent from Atleti’s starting line-up, perhaps not deemed worth the risk, with a crunch Champions League clash at home to Borussia Dortmund to come on Tuesday. Atletico sit second in Group A, three points behind the German side.

But a stuttering run of form will be a concern too for Simeone, whose team were thrashed by Dortmund 4-0 only nine days ago and have now failed to beat Leganes, who are fighting relegation. Neither side managed a shot on target in the first half and both goals came from set-pieces in the second.

Griezmann’s strike in the 69th-minute would have been a worthy winner, the Frenchman curling a left-footed effort away from the rooted Pichu Cuellar and into the corner.