BD edge Pakistan to win U-15 SAFF Cup

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh edged out Pakistan 4-3 on penalty shootout following 1-1 draw at scheduled time to win the South Asian Football (SAFF) Under-15 Cup in Nepal on Saturday.

Bangladesh goalkeeper made good adjustments under the bar to win the day for his team. Pakistan goalkeeper was mostly seen guessing wrong. Barring one occasion, he dived to wrong direction to save penalty. Bangladesh scored the opener with Mohibullah netting equalizer in 55th minute. After 1-1 draw at the scheduled time the final was decided on penalty shootout that Bangladesh won 4-3.