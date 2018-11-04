Sun November 04, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Shahbaz elected in FIH executive board

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmed senior has been elected to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) executive board on Saturday.

At the 46th International Hockey Federation Congress in New Delhi, 250 delegates from all over the world gathered. One of the agenda points was the election of four ordinary members of the FIH Executive Board - two men and two women. The delegates elected Shahbaz Ahmad (Pakistan), Dr Michael Green (Germany), Maureen Craig-Rousseau (Trinidad & Tobago) and Elizabeth Sofoa King (Ghana).

Widely recognised as one of the greatest hockey players in the history of the sport, Shahbaz made over 300 appearances for Pakistan and was named player of the tournament at both the 1990 World Cup in Lahore and the 1994 World Cup in Sydney, where he captained the Green Shirts to the title. He also claimed an Olympic bronze medal at the Barcelona 1992 Games as the captain of the team. Shahbaz is now a key administrator in the game, and currently serves as the Secretary General of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

