Sun November 04, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Dolphin Squad murders mentally-challenged man

LAHORE : Dolphin Squad shot dead a mentally-challenged man in the Sabzar area on Saturday.

According to police, the mentally-ill man attacked five to six people with a knife and wounded them.

Upon being informed, Dolphin Squad rushed to the spot and the man also stabled a cop, on which, one of the cops opened firing and killed the man. The wounded, identified as Mubashar, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family staged a protest demonstration at Babu Sabu against the killing and chanted slogans against the police. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the protesters and also snatched the body from them. The chief minister has taken notice of the incident.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Town SP Syed Ali Shah has submitted the initial report of the incident to Lahore DIG Operations Waqas Nazir.

According to the report, a call was received from a citizen, Asmat Ullah. He informed the police about the attack by an unidentified person with a knife. Dolphin Squad Sabzazar, team 115, reached the spot. The man started to attack the police officials. According to the eye witnesses, he already had attacked six other citizens with his knife. He also wounded a cop of Dolphin Squad, Mubashir.

The wounded cop suffered deep injuries near his heart. The cop has been removed to Jinnah Hospital in a critical condition.

However, the Lahore DIG operations said the Iqbal Town SP had been directed to present a detailed report of the incident. The incident will be investigated from all angles.

CCPO: The capital city police officer (CCPO) on Saturday visited the Raiwind Ijtema to check the security arrangements. He said a special desk had been set up to facilitate the participants in the Ijtema. He said a comprehensive traffic plan had been made for the departure of the participants after the conclusion of Ijtema.

