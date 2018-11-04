Drug peddler held for supplying drugs to students

Islamabad: The Islamabad Secretariat Police Station have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs to students at educational institutions, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, he said that SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi constituted a special team headed by SHO Secretariat police station

Inspector Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli to ensure arrest of those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions.

The team arrested a drug peddler near Quaid-e-Azam university identified as Bilal Ali and recovered 1,060 gram hashish from him.

SSP Islamabad Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.

SSP Islamabad has said that such elements would not to be tolerated anywhere and appealed to citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any such activity around them.