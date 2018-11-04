Action to be taken against all mafias: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said there is no place for mafias in Punjab and action will be taken against all mafias like Qabza mafia.

The chief minister was talking to the people from various cities at the CM Office. He listened to the problems of the people and gave instructions to the authorities concerned to resolve them.

The chief minister said the resolution of people’s problems was his first priority.

The chief minister went to each person sitting there and shook hand with them. He said nobody would be allowed to deprive the people of their rights. The people on the occasion said the chief minister had keen desire to solve the public problems.