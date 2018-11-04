AIPS Asia Young Sports Reporters workshop in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: The AIPS Asia Young Sports Reporters workshop will begin here from Monday (tomorrow).

This is the first event of its kind in Pakistan’s history. The Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) will host the event which will be attended by young reporters from several nations of the continent.

According to AIPS Asia, delegates from Afghanistan and Iran had already arrived in the city, while the rest were scheduled to land soon.

The opening ceremony will be followed by lectures to be delivered by the senior sports journalists of Pakistan.

Organisers said that during the second session, delegates would be taken to National Cricket Stadium, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre. As many as 30 journalists from Pakistan will also attend the event.

The programme also features a visit of the foreigners to the tomb of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

On the final day on Wednesday, the veteran sports journalists will be given life-time achievement awards.