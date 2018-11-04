WAPDA, Army lead swimming Championship medal charts

KARACHI: WAPDA and Army led men’s and women’s competitions, respectively, on the second day of the 55th National Men’s Swimming Championships and 16th National Women Championships in Lahore on Saturday.

In men’s competition, WAPDA were leading with nine gold, four silver and three bronze medals. They were followed by Army with four gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

Sindh were trailing at the third place with one gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

In the women’s competitions, Army were leading with eight gold, five silver and two bronze medals. They were followed by WAPDA with four gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Sindh were following them with one gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

Pakistan’s leading young swimmer Kiran Khan has been outstanding so far as she has won five gold medals. She has won 50m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 200m freestyle besides being part of WAPDA’s gold-winning team in 4X100m medley relay.