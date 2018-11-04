U15 SAFF Championship final: Pakistan go down against Bangladesh in penalty shootout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s colts went 4-3 down to Bangladesh in penalty shootout in the final of the Under-15 SAFF Championship in Kathmandu on Saturday.
Having entered the final after crushing Nepal 4-0 in the semi-final, Pakistani players failed to live up to the billing against Bangladesh, who had beaten India in the semi-final.
Bangladesh got lead in the first half when their frontline forced Pakistan’s defence to make a mistake.
The Green-shirts bounced back through a fine strike from Mohibullah in the 54th minute.
At the end of the scheduled time, the score was 1-1.
In the penalty shootout, Bangladesh kept their nerves and were able to seal a 4-3 win.
In the third place outing, India beat Nepal 1-0.
Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) chief Faisal Saleh Hayat praised his team for performing well. “The players played with a fighting spirit. They could not win the crown but they did win the hearts. Coach Jose Portella has done well to make them a spirited unit. They have shown to the world that Pakistan has been blessed with a lot of wonderful talent,” Faisal said.
He pledged that the PFF would invest in the players. “We will groom these youngsters,” he said.
