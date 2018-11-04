Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 4, 2018

Khachanov destroys Thiem to reach Paris Masters final

PARIS: Karen Khachanov showed why he is one of the finest young talents in tennis as he powered into the final of the Paris Masters with a thunderous 6-4 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, 6ft 6in Russian, already the winner of two indoor hard court titles this year, moved one step away from the biggest title of his career at the Bercy indoor arena, crushing his Austrian friend in 70 one-sided minutes.

Khachanov will now play his first Masters 1000 final on Sunday (today).

“It was one of my best matches, and what I’m happy about is that I was increasing my level, which shows that I’m becoming a better player,” Khachanov said.

The 18th ranked Muscovite overpowered a third top-10 player in successive days, having hammered Alexander Zverev in the quarters and negotiated John Isner’s huge serves in the last-16.

Thiem, the world number eight who on Friday had booked his place in the ATP Finals, was out of sorts and seemed discomfited from the start by the depth and power of the groundstrokes he has seen so often from his regular practice partner.

Remarkably, the Austrian saw his powerful serve broken five times in a row by Khachanov at the end of the first set and throughout a surprisingly one-sided second.

“It was really intense the first couple of games and at 4-4, when there was more pressure coming, I broke him and took the lead,” said Khachanov.

It was a hugely disappointing day for 25-year-old Thiem, who had reached the French Open final in Paris in June but who is still searching for the first Masters title his talent merits.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic overcame nagging flu and a formidable examination from Marin Cilic, having to come from a set down to forge into the semi-finals.

The Serb was set to face Roger Federer in a blockbuster last four clash later on Saturday.

Djokovic had his personal best winning sequence of 30 consecutive sets ended as Cilic played almost flawlessly aggressive tennis to draw first blood in a magnificent duel.

Yet it only prompted Djokovic to increase his focus and produce some supreme play to turn the tide and prevail 4-6 6-2 6-3.

