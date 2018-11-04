Sun November 04, 2018
November 4, 2018

Rampaging Pakistan eye another series sweep

DUBAI: After a masterful chase helped them secure their 11th straight series win on Friday night, Pakistan will now look to whitewash New Zealand when they clash in the third and final T20 International on Sunday (today).

The comfort with which Pakistan cruised to victory in the second T20 — trouncing New Zealand by six wickets — has been a hallmark of their dominance that has seen them climb to the top of the rankings.

Another series sweep, after they humbled Australia 3-0, will see Pakistan pick up a 13-point lead over second-placed India.

Sarfraz Ahmed’s men have successfully managed to tie down the experienced New Zealand middle-order with the likes of Williamson, Ross Taylor and Corey Anderson struggling to provide the finishing touches.

The visitors need Glenn Phillips to back up the good work from Munro early on and the opener needs to find a way to tackle the Imad Wasim challenge.

For Pakistan, Imad and Mohammad Hafeez have performed well since their return to the national setup. Shaheen Afridi has also grown in international cricket in a short span of time. Fakhar Zaman has struggled lately but he can bat out the opposition on his day and the hosts will hope that the opener finds his form back.

Martin Guptill’s absence has been hurting New Zealand and Phillips has one more opportunity to counter the challenges the UAE conditions have thrown at him. For visitors, there are not too many options unless Williamson moves up to open and they include Mark Chapman to boost their batting.

Score Board

New Zealand won toss

New Zealand

C Munro st Sarfraz b Hafeez 44

G Phillips c Sarfraz b Shaheen 5

*K Williamson c Fakhar b Shaheen 37

C de Grandhomme c Malik b Imad 4

R Taylor run out 3

C Anderson not out 44

†T Seifert c Shadab b Shaheen 11

T Southee run out 0

A Milne not out 0

Extras (lb2, nb2, w1) 5

Total (7 wickets; 20 overs) 153

Did not bat: I Sodhi, Ajaz Patel

Fall: 1-50, 2-56, 3-67, 4-83, 5-125, 6-148, 7-149

Bowling: Imad 4-0-25-1, Faheem 3-0-27-0, Hafeez 2-0-12-1, Hasan 3-0-43-0 (2nb), Shaheen 4-0-20-3, Shadab 4-0-24-0

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Williamson b Milne 24

Babar Azam c sub (Ferguson) b Southee 40

Asif Ali lbw b Munro 38

Mohammad Hafeez not out 34

Shoaib Malik c Phillips b Milne 10

*†Sarfraz Ahmed not out 0

Extras (lb3, w5) 8

Total (4 wickets; 19.4 overs) 154

Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-40, 2-96, 3-114, 4-148

Bowling: Patel 2-0-18-0, Southee 4-0-26-1, Milne 2.4-0-25-2, Grandhomme 4-0-21-0, Sodhi 4-0-39-0, Munro 3-0-22-1

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Umpires: Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan). Match referee: Javagal Sriniath (India)

