‘Arts Council has always played a vital role to promote cultural activities’

KARACHI: The Sindh Theater Festival is under way at Arts Council. The event was inaugurated on Friday by Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah and Sindh Culture Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari.

After the inauguration ceremony, both Shah and Laghari addressed a press conference, said a statement issued on Saturday.

Shah said the Arts Council always played a vital role to shape the art and culture of Pakistan.

“We promoted a positive image of the country in the very hard time. Today, we had the same issue when roads are blocked outside, but we decided to inaugurate the Sindh Theater Festival even when we had a single person in the hall.”

He added: “We are using all the tools to promote a civilised society and we will play our role very well.”

The 17-day Sindh Theater Festival is going to be held at the Art Council with the coordination of the Sindh Culture department and it will last till November 18. Every day, different plays of Urdu and Sindhi will be performed at the Arts Council. On the first day of the festival, an Urdu play entitled “Ullu and Mano” was performed at the Arts Council Auditorium.

According to the statement, the play was directed by Anjum Ayyaz and it highlighted the common issues of single men and women in society and the contradiction of gender while living together.