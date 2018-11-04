Pillion riding ban lifted across Sindh

The provincial government has lifted the ban on pillion riding and rallies across the province.

“The ban imposed for ten days on pillion riding, rallies and gathering of four persons have been withdrawn with immediate effect,” reads a notification issued by the provincial home department on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sindh government had imposed the Section 144 in the province for ten days from October 31 to November 10, placing a ban on pillion riding, rallies and carrying or displaying arms across the province.

The ban had also been imposed on carrying or displaying weapons, gathering of more than four persons, private vehicles with tinted glasses, unauthorised blue lights, fancy number plates and sirens sounding similar to police and ambulance.