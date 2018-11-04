Sun November 04, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Karachi back to normal after three days of protests

Life in the country’s financial hub normalised on Saturday after the protesters ended sit-ins and removed road blockages following peaceful negotiations between the leadership of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the federal government late on Friday night.

Life in Karachi came to a standstill for three days as the routine and commercial activities remained suspended due to the sit-ins and demonstrations held by the TLP and other religious parties in over 30 locations of the city following the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a nine year old blasphemy case.

Not only several key roads were blocked and commercial activities were stopped but the three-day long protest also resulted in closure of educational institutions in the city. After successful talks of the TLP with the government, the protesters wrapped up their protests when they were asked by their leadership to disperse peacefully late on Friday night.

On Saturday, all the blocked thoroughfares were opened for traffic and vehicles plied normally on roads. The key intercity arteries, National Highway and Super Highway, were also opened for transport.

Commercial activities also resumed at all the small and large markets on Saturday after the three-day closure. Many petrol and gas stations, which were shut during the protest, also started functioning.

The TLP and other religious parties had launched countrywide protests on Wednesday after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi who had been on death row for the past eight years on blasphemy charges.

No major clash was reported in the city between the protesters and law enforcers during the three days and no FIR was registered against the protesters. Likewise, no arrest of any protester by the police or Rangers was reported.

