Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Editorial

November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM in China

Prime Minister Imran Khan had two goals during his visit to China. He needed an emergency injection of foreign currency, along the lines of that given by Saudi Arabia, to stave off an immediate financial crisis and he wanted to ensure that projects under CPEC would continue to be developed and funded. He had more success in the latter part of his mission as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang agreed that CPEC must move forward. He and Imran also signed 15 MoUs for cooperation in various fields, including agriculture. There was tellingly no word from China as to whether it is willing to give Pakistan further loans or aid at a time when we are in such dire straits that we have once again approached the IMF for help.

On the CPEC front, Imran’s visit may not end up being quite the achievement he thinks it is. There is growing fear in the country that CPEC may end up being the whitest of elephants. The projects completed so far have not led to an appreciable increase in export capability but the oil and capital technology required to get them up and running has certainly increased our import oil. There have been some advantages, most notably a decline in loadshedding, as new power plants come on track. But with CPEC loans soon coming due, it may turn out that this economic partnership costs us more than we can afford.

Of course, Pakistan’s partnership with China is based on more than economics. At a time when the Modi government in India seems determined to isolate Pakistan internationally, we need China as a political ally to maintain security in the region. It is also Chinese help that has allowed Pakistan, for the first time, to develop a backbone in its dealings with the US. Not being entirely dependent on US aid means Pakistan has been able to withstand the many ridiculous demands of the Trump administration. That may change, however, if the country’s debt crisis is prolonged. China is obviously hesitant to give us a bailout, and has said this issue requires more talks. This means it is likely that China will extract its pound of flesh, likely on both the rate of interest it charges and in terms of political and economic concessions given to it in CPEC projects. For all the talk of CPEC being a game-changer, it seems its biggest impact will be to tie Pakistan much too closely to China.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?