Child brides

The rate of child marriage in Pakistan is staggering. There are a number of families who are in favour of girls getting married at a young age. According to a Unicef report, three percent of girls in Pakistan are married before the age of 15 and 21 percent are married before turning 18. The report also pointed out that in developing countries like Pakistan pregnancy and childbirth complications are the leading cause of death among 15-19-year-old girls. Every day, approximately 830 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. The government of Pakistan must take effective steps to put an end to child marriage.

Moheem AB ( Turbat )