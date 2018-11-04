For tourists

Sindh’s Gorakh Hill Station is one of the favourite vacation spots for both domestic and foreign tourists. The area, however, lacks basic facilities. There is only one restaurant in the vicinity which is overpriced. Tourism is considered to be an important tool to strengthen the economy. But, in our country, locals are not allowed to set up food outlets at the hill station.

In addition, it has been reported that the government has spent more than Rs5 billion to improve the area’s infrastructure. But, broken roads and the restaurant’s dilapidated condition tell a different story. Because of the worst condition of the road, many fatal accidents have occurred in the area. The higher authorities must look into this matter and take remedial measures to resolve the issue in an effective manner. Many tourists will visit the place if better facilities are available there.

Irfan Rustamani ( Wahi Pandhi )