Protest and petrol

The shortage of petrol in some areas of Lahore created panic among residents. Commuters in Cantt, Mughalpura, DHA, Nawan Pul and Laal Pul areas faced shortage of petrol after some petrol stations could not get supplies on time from Karachi to Lahore. The recently ended TLP protest started on Wednesday (Oct 31) morning and was finally ended on Friday (Nov 2).

During these three days, the provincial capital was under the siege of protesters who had blocked entry and exit points of the city. As a result, the supply of petrol was halted. Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were lined outside those fuel stations where petrol was available. The city consumes around 1.8 million litres of petrol daily through almost 300 pumps operated by PSO and some other nongovernmental companies. Now that the protest has ended, it is hoped that the supply of petrol will be resumed in a timely manner.

Waqar Moosa ( Ziratasar )