Keep the beaches clean

Churna Island is a beautiful seaside located near Mubarak Goth. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Balochistan government. The recent oil spill along the coast of Karachi has directly hit the island. This island is not just a lifeline for fisherman living nearby, but it is also a popular place for scuba diving and snorkeling for local and international tourists. It is laudable that the authorities concerned have started the cleaning drive.

They are also cleaning the beach because people have spoilt it. Visitors who come to enjoy the beach leave behind used plastic bottles and wrappers. This shows how civilised our society is. As responsible citizens, we should keep our beaches clean.

Muhammad Suhaib Ansari ( Karachi )