Growing inequality

The country is experiencing the worst economic crisis. The prices of essential commodities are touching the sky. The gap between the haves and have-nots is widening at a fast pace. Laws and rules are only for the poor while the rich are allowed to do whatever they want with impunity. There is no denying the fact that as long as injustice and gross inequality persist in our society, this severe situation will remain unchanged.

It is worthwhile to quote John Adams, who was one of the founding fathers of the US, who once said, “The dignity and stability of [the] government in all its branches, the morals of the people, and every blessing of society depends upon an upright and skilful administration of justice”.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )