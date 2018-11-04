Blocked

Blocked roads, traffic jams and a deafening silence on streets was what Pakistan had witnessed during the last four days. After the verdict was announced in the Aasia Bibi case, a group of religious extremists took to the streets to condemn the decision. In all of this, however, the public suffered a great deal.

How can people think that by blocking roads and damaging public and private property they are protecting the religion? Protesters burned vehicles, including motorcycle-rickshaws and cart. It’s time the government took strict action against those who wreak havoc in the country in the name of religion.

Sadia Noor ( Shikarpur )

*****

This refers to the news report ‘Five-point pact ends dharna’ (Nov 3). All the people who suffered delays while getting to work, missed doctor’s appointments, whose travel plans were disturbed because the bus they were travelling on got burnt, must have had a sigh of relief that the dharna has come to an end. The three-day-long protest saw a young boy desperately trying to save himself from the mob who stole bananas from his donkey cart. It saw school children walking back home as no transport was available.

The authorities concerned ought to come up with a plan to avert such situation in the future. We will continue to hurt our global image unless we take action against those who hold the country hostage and incite violence.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos ( Islamabad )