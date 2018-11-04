Unnoticed anticompetitive practices hamstrings entrepreneurship

LAHORE: Anti-trust watchdog Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has confined itself to actions against deceptive marketing in the corporate sector, overlooking the anticompetitive practices that hamper growth of entrepreneurship.

The CCP was very active at the time of its inception and carried out surprise raids at the offices of various trade associations to gather information of the collusive behaviour.

Unfortunately, the CCP remained active for six years only because its first two chairpersons completed their terms and unearthed several sectors involved in the collusive behaviour.

Obviously, the surprise raids were deeply resented by the affected parties. However, the investigations conducted by the CCP experts were highly appreciated by the global anti-trust agencies.

In the earlier years of its formation, the CCP was not financially independent and could have been subject to pressure from the federal government. Strangely, the CCP strongly resisted these pressures and announced decisions against the most influential sector of economy like the cement and sugar sectors, which resisted the penalties and went into appeals – that are still pending in higher courts.

Worldwide, the anti-trust authorities adopt three strategies to break a cartel. The first is a surprise raid that the CCP did with regards to the cement sector.

Surprise raid is a preferred mode of action as it provides little time to the accused of tempering with the record and in almost all surprise raids they leave some clues about the cartel. This is true particularly in case of Pakistan where influential segments of the society have scant respect and care for law.

This is the reason that they leave behind some clue of malpractices.

The second approach is related to leniency law under which if any member of the cartel agrees to cooperate with the authorities and provide the complete record then the member is provided immunity from the prosecution while all other cartel members are penalised according to the law.

When an anti-trust agency finds a wrongdoing but could not gather enough evidence, it tries to break one of the partners-in-crime to provide the missing links. The collaborator thinks that the agency has enough evidence of cartel behaviour so he/she agrees to cooperate.

The third strategy is to locate a whistleblower from among the operators of the cartel. Many top executives succumb to their conscience and come forward to reveal the truth so that justice could be done. This is a risky approach for top employees that might become pariah in the industry they serve for rest of their careers. Understandably, the CCP has not been able to lure any major whistleblower to act against a cartel.

Industry experts said the government of Pakistan acting supposedly in the interest of the consumers helps cartelisation. When the ministry of industries, for instance, negotiates commodity prices with the manufacturers, it gives them leeway to set prices on their own terms, they added.

In numerous cases, the highest cost of production of the most inefficient manufacturers is finally agreed as a reference price and the government asks all others to follow suit. In this way, the most efficient manufacturers mint money and the most inefficient survives as a result of the policy.

Ideally, the cost of most efficient manufacturer should be the reference price or the average price of the first five most efficient manufacturers should be selected as reference price. This will weed out inefficient producers and promote efficiency in the sector.

The CCP is against price fixation and insists of fair competition in the market that will bring prices down. But that will only happen in ideal governance that is a far cry.