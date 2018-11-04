Sun November 04, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Share

SECP amends beneficial ownership rules

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

has specified a threshold of 10 percent in shares for

the procedure to obtain

and maintain ultimate beneficial ownership

information by the companies.

The SECP approved amendment to the circular issued on August 29, 2018 in this regard, a statement said on Saturday.

According to the amendment, It was now required from the companies having legal persons as their members or shareholders who hold not less than 10 percent shares, voting rights, ownership or controlling interest to obtain, maintain and update the ultimate beneficial ownership information.

The aforesaid amendment has been notified vide circular No 20 of 2018, the statement said.

“The move is likely to facilitate companies obtain ultimate beneficial ownership information in an effective manner, especially in the cases where there is a

large number of small shareholders or investors in a corporate chain structure, as is the case with

listed companies or mutual funds, or where there

are multiple layers or

numbers of companies in other jurisdictions,” it added.

This was also in line with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the subject, which require application of a risk-based approach for the purpose of compliance with the underlying standards.

This circular has been issued to ensure compliance with the 40 recommendations of Financial

Action Task Force, which serve as international standards for combating money laundering and terror financing, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistansaid in its statement.

Pakistan is a member of the Asia Pacific Group, a Financial Action Task Force-style regional body, and is required to adopt Financial Action Task Forcestandards as per membership obligations.

