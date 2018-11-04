Sindh growers seek US support

KARACHI: US Consulate General Karachi’s Economic Officer Jean M Foster and Economic Specialist Mehreen Kashif met with the office bearers and representatives of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) on Saturday.

SCA President Kabool Muhammad Khatian requested the officers of the American consulate for technical assistance in the conservation and management of agriculture water with efficiency.

He said water shortage was the major issue faced by Sindh, which affected the production of all major crops.

Khatian said some growers had sown BT cotton illegally, which yielded more, but slowly declined, as no new hybrid seeds were available. “The US can help us out in providing high yielding seeds,” he added.

Issue of dairy farming was also discussed in the meeting. Growers were of the view that Pakistan, though among the top milk producers, had a very little milk production per animal.

Serai Nisar Hussain Khaskheli, who represented upper Sindh, said date palms in Khairpur, the centre of date production, had very little shelf life. He urged the delegation to support them with date palm tissue culture plants from Californian laboratories. The meeting participants stressed on the need for exchange programs with the US for farmer training.