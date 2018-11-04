Free trade agreement withTurkey soon: President Alvi

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan-Turkey Free Trade Agreement (FTA) dialogues are progressing and an agreement will be signed soon to multiply bilateral trade between the two countries.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of My Karachi: Oasis of Harmony exhibition organised by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Referring to his recent visit to Turkey and meeting with Turkish President Tayyep Erdogan, Alvi said the Turkish government was reluctant to sign the FTA with Pakistan, as they wanted to protect their textile sector.

“But now they have expressed serious intentions to go on with the FTA,” the president added.

The president informed that a number of Turkish businesses and investors were willing to invest in Pakistan as the security situation had improved.

The president also informed that the Albanian government has invited Pakistani businesses to invest in Albania, which could open free access to European markets for our businesses, as Albania was a part of European Union.

“Pakistani businesses can setup industry in Albania and the goods exported from Pakistan to Albania could find their way to the rest of Europe after some value-addition,” Alvi added.

He praised the role of KCCI in projecting the positive image of Pakistan through My Karachi exhibitions and assured his utmost supporting an environment conducive for local business and industry. The president also called for public-private partnership in infrastructure development since the federal government was tight on funds. Business Men Group Chairman Siraj Kassim Teli said KCCI was the genuine stakeholder of the city, and complained that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) was encroaching the domain of KCCI with the support of certain ministers and bureaucrats.

Earlier, KCCI President Junaid Ismail Makda informed the gathering about the history of Karachi Chambers and My Karachi: Oasis of Harmony exhibition, which was being organised every year since 2004.

“My Karachi is an internationally recognised event and provides an ideal platform for marketing and business networking.”

The 16th My Karachi: Oasis of Harmony exhibition is scheduled to be held in April 2019.

Makda said economic instability was the biggest challenge faced by the business community of the country, and added that providing a business friendly environment should be the top priority of the government.

“The cost of doing business is increasing by the day, while position on ease of doing business index was declining. Unless these issues are not fixed, the country’s exports would not surge,” he added.